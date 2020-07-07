Inspiring Innovation: 2020 Summer Reading List

By Melanie Mitchell

Recommended by Shomit Ghose, SCET industry fellow and lecturer

Melanie Mitchell separates fact from fiction in this sweeping examination of the current state of AI and how it is remaking our world. Mitchell answers some of the most urgent questions concerning AI today, while exploring the profound disconnect between the hype and the actual achievements in AI.

Through her writing, Mitchell provides a clear sense of what the field has accomplished and how much further it has to go. This frank, lively book is an indispensable guide to understanding today’s AI, its quest for “human-level” intelligence, and its impact on the future for us all. A must-read for budding entrepreneurs trying to understand the future of our tech-enabled society!